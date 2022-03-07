Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (AUBN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on March 25th

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Auburn National Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Auburn National Bancorporation has increased its dividend payment by 2.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years.

Shares of Auburn National Bancorporation stock opened at $32.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.44 million, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.04. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $50.48.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Auburn National Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUBN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 21,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to commercial and retail customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Construction and Land Development, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, and Consumer Installment.

