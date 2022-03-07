AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti upgraded AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

AUDC stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,977. The firm has a market cap of $886.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.71. AudioCodes has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $37.35.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in AudioCodes by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,084 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,602,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,957,000 after purchasing an additional 369,380 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,094,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,008,000 after buying an additional 11,707 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 885,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,807,000 after purchasing an additional 111,608 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 48,785.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 713,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,225,000 after acquiring an additional 712,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

