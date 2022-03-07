Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “N/A” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €82.57 ($92.78).
A number of research firms recently issued reports on NDA. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on shares of Aurubis in a report on Monday, February 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.03) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($85.39) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on Aurubis in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.
NDA opened at €100.95 ($113.43) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and a PE ratio of 5.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €96.29 and its 200-day moving average is €82.01. Aurubis has a one year low of €62.20 ($69.89) and a one year high of €108.75 ($122.19).
Get Rating)
Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.
Further Reading
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.