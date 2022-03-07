AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoCanada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.48. Cormark also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACQ. CIBC lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday. Acumen Capital dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$68.00 to C$61.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on AutoCanada from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a report on Friday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.13.

Shares of AutoCanada stock opened at C$29.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$811.23 million and a P/E ratio of 7.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.69. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$27.50 and a 1-year high of C$59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

In related news, Director Dennis Stephan Desrosiers bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$37.52 per share, with a total value of C$116,321.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,035,640.32.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

