AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Raised to C$47.50

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACQ. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$68.00 to C$61.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cormark lifted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoCanada presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$59.13.

Shares of ACQ opened at C$29.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$36.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.69. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$27.50 and a one year high of C$59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$811.23 million and a P/E ratio of 7.25.

In other news, Director Dennis Stephan Desrosiers bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$37.52 per share, with a total value of C$116,321.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,035,640.32.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

