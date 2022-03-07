Autus Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.3% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,997,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,918,589,000 after acquiring an additional 248,293 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 295,683.2% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 5,712,599 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,009,847 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,172,542,000 after buying an additional 277,637 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,197,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,219,312,000 after buying an additional 44,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,343,928,000 after buying an additional 56,059 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,196.56.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $111.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,801.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,843. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,115.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,311.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total value of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

