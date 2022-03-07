Autus Asset Management LLC Has $10.66 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,196,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,465,009,000 after purchasing an additional 995,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,132,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $825,012,000 after purchasing an additional 146,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,107,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $721,087,000 after purchasing an additional 435,089 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $2,294,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $945,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 666,115 shares of company stock worth $88,941,132 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.75.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $157.30. 1,035,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,861,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.58. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $160.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

