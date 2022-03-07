Autus Asset Management LLC Has $4.47 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Autus Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,856 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,407 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,054,000 after acquiring an additional 932,501 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,026,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,577,000 after acquiring an additional 913,698 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded down $8.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $425.65. 444,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,192,121. The business has a 50-day moving average of $452.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.57. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $382.83 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.