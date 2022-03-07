Autus Asset Management LLC Purchases 938 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 241.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Markel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Markel by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Markel by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Markel by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 84 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Markel by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total transaction of $82,314.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKL stock traded down $26.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,232.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,086.60 and a twelve month high of $1,343.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,244.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,251.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $17.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.93 by $1.90. Markel had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 75.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MKL shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,443.33.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

