Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.22

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.22 and last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 833829 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

AVYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BWS Financial decreased their price target on Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.59 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Avaya news, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $488,733.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Chirico sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $632,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Avaya in the first quarter worth $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Avaya by 20.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,764 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avaya by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 809,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,773,000 after acquiring an additional 18,607 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the second quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 17.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.

