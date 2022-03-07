Avity Investment Management Inc. Acquires 5,476 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 642,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for about 2.9% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $37,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.23. The company had a trading volume of 599,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,425,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.84 and a 200 day moving average of $60.77. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $51.87 and a 52-week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

