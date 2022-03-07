Avity Investment Management Inc. Has $21.37 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 480,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,150 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $21,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Bank of America by 7.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 129,617 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 383.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 403,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,633,000 after purchasing an additional 319,951 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 7.3% during the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.6% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,105,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,653,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,397,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $312.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. UBS Group began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Argus upped their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Bank of America Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.