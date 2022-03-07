Avity Investment Management Inc. Has $422,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

IBM traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.36. The company had a trading volume of 353,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,027,186. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $112.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.31%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

