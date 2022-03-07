Avity Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Avity Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 55.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $2.62 on Monday, hitting $65.14. 342,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,117,778. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.253 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 41,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $3,617,181.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,476 shares of company stock valued at $11,821,003 in the last ninety days. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

