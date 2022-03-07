Avity Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% in the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.27. The company had a trading volume of 22,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,737. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $61.66 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.86.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

