Aviva (LON:AV) Price Target Raised to GBX 530 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 510 ($6.84) to GBX 530 ($7.11) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AV. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.71) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 468 ($6.28) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.25) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aviva presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 498.83 ($6.69).

Shares of AV opened at GBX 386.80 ($5.19) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.42 billion and a PE ratio of 8.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 429.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 411.65. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of GBX 365.40 ($4.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 448.80 ($6.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 100 ($1.34) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $14.70. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 411 ($5.51) per share, for a total transaction of £6,769.17 ($9,082.48).

Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

