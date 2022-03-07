Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.61.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Axcella Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, CEO William Hinshaw sold 16,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $27,373.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Axcella Health by 579.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Axcella Health by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Axcella Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Axcella Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXLA opened at $1.92 on Monday. Axcella Health has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a current ratio of 8.72. The company has a market capitalization of $74.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

