AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,304 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $53.60 on Monday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $44.49 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.38.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $947.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.43 million. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.