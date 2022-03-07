Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.28.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Azul by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Azul by 8.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Azul by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 59,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Azul by 69.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Azul by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. 1.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZUL stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.56. 148,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,229. Azul has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.71.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 109.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Azul will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

