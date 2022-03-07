Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZRE. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Azure Power Global by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,113,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,806,000 after buying an additional 122,168 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,509,616 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,399,000 after acquiring an additional 128,897 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,115,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 234,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,027 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,257,000 after acquiring an additional 96,403 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 604,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,980,000 after acquiring an additional 25,976 shares during the period.

Azure Power Global stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,930. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average is $19.26. The company has a market cap of $859.84 million, a PE ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Azure Power Global has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $32.82.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Azure Power Global will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

