Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZRE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Azure Power Global by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its position in Azure Power Global by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000.

Shares of AZRE traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.79. 8,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,930. Azure Power Global has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $32.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The company has a market cap of $859.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 0.73.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.70 million. Research analysts expect that Azure Power Global will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

