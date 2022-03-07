Baader Bank Analysts Give CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) a €72.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($80.90) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($98.88) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($87.64) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €70.50 ($79.21) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €81.79 ($91.89).

Get CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR COP opened at €46.68 ($52.45) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €59.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €68.48. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €46.20 ($51.91) and a twelve month high of €82.80 ($93.03).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.