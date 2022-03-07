Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) by 182.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,799 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TuSimple were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter valued at about $2,850,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the second quarter worth approximately $9,732,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in TuSimple during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth approximately $962,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in TuSimple in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TuSimple from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TuSimple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSP opened at $11.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.52. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $43,575.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cheng Lu sold 8,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $289,113.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,439 shares of company stock valued at $746,359 in the last three months.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

