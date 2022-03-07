Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 36,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 143.8% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 651,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,289,000 after purchasing an additional 384,347 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after buying an additional 23,211 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,536,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,924,000 after buying an additional 298,675 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 163,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 19.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter.
In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 29,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,064,267.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $338,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,332 shares of company stock worth $3,001,213 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Cytokinetics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.93.
Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $35.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.34. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $47.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 149.21% and a negative net margin of 305.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 729.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.79 EPS for the current year.
About Cytokinetics (Get Rating)
Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cytokinetics (CYTK)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.