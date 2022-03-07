Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 36,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 143.8% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 651,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,289,000 after purchasing an additional 384,347 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after buying an additional 23,211 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,536,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,924,000 after buying an additional 298,675 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 163,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 19.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 29,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,064,267.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $338,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,332 shares of company stock worth $3,001,213 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CYTK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Cytokinetics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $35.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.34. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $47.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 149.21% and a negative net margin of 305.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 729.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.79 EPS for the current year.

About Cytokinetics (Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.