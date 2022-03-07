Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 187,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IPHA. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Innate Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Innate Pharma during the third quarter valued at $509,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma in the third quarter valued at $771,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Innate Pharma by 993.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 50,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innate Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. 1.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on IPHA shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innate Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innate Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

Shares of IPHA stock opened at $2.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.89. Innate Pharma S.A. has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $11.95.

Innate Pharma Profile (Get Rating)

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.