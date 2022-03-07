Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 58,469 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,469 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Buckle by 4.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 451,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,485,000 after buying an additional 17,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,263,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,835,000 after purchasing an additional 133,294 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 2nd quarter valued at $632,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Buckle by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 65,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

BKE stock opened at $35.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.84. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $57.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.23%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKE. Sidoti assumed coverage on Buckle in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

