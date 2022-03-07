Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 8,360 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,360 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,007,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,863,000 after acquiring an additional 211,219 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Eventbrite by 427.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,123 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,166,000 after buying an additional 535,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 21,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

EB stock opened at $13.77 on Monday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.35.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $59.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.92 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 74.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Eventbrite in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Eventbrite news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 27,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $429,545.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

