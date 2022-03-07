Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 451,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $20,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,370,000 after purchasing an additional 103,150 shares in the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in Bank of America by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 18,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 163,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.34. The stock had a trading volume of 109,636,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,882,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

