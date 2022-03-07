Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 581,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,328 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $66,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $1,521,390.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $1,566,406.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,773 shares of company stock worth $7,864,362. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $104.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.31. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.53 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.33.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.29. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.20.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile (Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.