Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,681,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444,489 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $71,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $25.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.34.

