Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,149,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50,233 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $70,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 52.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 11.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 96.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 0.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 8.6% during the third quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 3,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $58.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 74.81%.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

