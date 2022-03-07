Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 136,301 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,354,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,301 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $68,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COLD. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 8.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $27.97 on Monday. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $25.27 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -233.06, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $716.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -733.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.36.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

