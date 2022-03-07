Bannix Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNIX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bannix Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNIX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bannix Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $753,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Bannix Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bannix Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $952,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bannix Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,655,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bannix Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. 11.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNIX stock opened at $9.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84. Bannix Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08.

Bannix Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Bannix Acquisition Corp. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

