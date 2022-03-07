Barclays Lowers The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target to $78.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DSGX. CIBC upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $69.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.22. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $91.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 69.06 and a beta of 1.07.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

