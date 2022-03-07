Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Hammerson (LON:HMSO)

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 33 ($0.44) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HMSO. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 31 ($0.42) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.54) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a coverage pending rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hammerson has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of GBX 31.43 ($0.42).

Get Hammerson alerts:

HMSO opened at GBX 33.76 ($0.45) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 36.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40. Hammerson has a 1-year low of GBX 25.99 ($0.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 44.60 ($0.60).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.58%. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.02%.

In other news, insider Rita-Rose Gagné acquired 306,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 33 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £101,226.84 ($135,820.26). Also, insider Habib Annous bought 165,000 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £52,800 ($70,843.96).

About Hammerson (Get Rating)

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.