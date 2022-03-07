Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $6,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,638,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,975,000 after buying an additional 65,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,087 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 113.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 473,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 251,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 12.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 407,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,010,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $75,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

B stock opened at $44.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.23 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

