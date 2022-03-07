Barrington Research Cuts Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Price Target to $85.00

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barrington Research from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $73.43 on Thursday. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $57.76 and a 12-month high of $86.82. The company has a market cap of $551.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.16.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In related news, Director Vincent P. Price acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 184.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 17,343 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

