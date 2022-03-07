Barrington Research Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Points International (TSE:PTS)

Points International (TSE:PTS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PCOM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$22.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.31% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Points International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE PTS traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$22.99. 1,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,062. The firm has a market cap of C$343.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.79. Points International has a twelve month low of C$17.78 and a twelve month high of C$24.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

