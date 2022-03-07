Barrington Research Weighs in on Stoneridge, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stoneridge in a research report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the auto parts company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08). Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stoneridge’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Stoneridge had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $203.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE SRI opened at $19.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $518.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.22. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $38.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 90.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 25.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 609.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 145.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 20.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor bought 12,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $243,287.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.