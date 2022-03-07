Baugh & Associates LLC Has $3.40 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Baugh & Associates LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,421 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.9% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,135,000 after buying an additional 25,654 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 114,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,858,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $100,381,000 after buying an additional 440,101 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $183,108,000 after acquiring an additional 135,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,541,721. The company has a market cap of $230.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

