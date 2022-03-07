bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Short Interest Down 25.0% in February

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BEBE opened at $8.50 on Monday. bebe stores has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average of $8.21.

Get bebe stores alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 7.63%.

bebe stores, inc. engages in the provision of chic and contemporary fashion merchandise. It offers its products under bebe brand. The company was founded by Manny Mashouf in June 1976 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for bebe stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bebe stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.