Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Short Interest Update

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BSEFY traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.00. 150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average is $21.14. Benesse has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $25.24.
Benesse Company Profile
