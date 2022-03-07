Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Short Interest Update

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Bénéteau from €16.00 ($17.98) to €18.00 ($20.22) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTEAF remained flat at $$16.50 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.50. Bénéteau has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

BÃ©nÃ©teau SA designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Monte Carlo Yachts, CNB, Four Winns, Glastron, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; leisure homes under IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names, as well as services under bandofbaots.com, a community services platform; and lease purchase, credit, and insurance under SGB Finance.

