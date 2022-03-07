Berkshire Money Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August makes up approximately 0.1% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 76,730 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 2,424,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 24,242 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,064,000.

Shares of BAUG stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.45. 6,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,837. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $33.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.37.

