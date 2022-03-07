Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $40.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Beyond Meat traded as low as $41.17 and last traded at $42.46, with a volume of 77125 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.18.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HSBC upgraded Beyond Meat from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.42.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 44,350 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 341,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,258,000 after acquiring an additional 51,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.07. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

