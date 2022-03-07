Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of BGFV opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.79. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.05.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 38.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 487.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,066.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 24.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

