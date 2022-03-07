BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Short Interest Update

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the January 31st total of 5,430,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BIOLASE during the third quarter worth $26,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the third quarter worth $29,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the third quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIOL stock opened at $0.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $48.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.51. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.04.

BIOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BIOLASE in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.73.

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

