Bitcoin Atom Trading 48.7% Higher This Week (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 7th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 48.7% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $896,584.56 and approximately $189.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for $0.0487 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

