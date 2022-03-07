BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,307 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $620,505,000 after buying an additional 476,260 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in HP by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $511,869,000 after buying an additional 1,075,822 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of HP by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,935,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $436,002,000 after purchasing an additional 960,865 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HP by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $338,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,807 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,174,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $223,662,000 after acquiring an additional 883,864 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $1,286,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,177 shares of company stock worth $7,235,425 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,104,041. The company has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $39.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.04 and its 200-day moving average is $33.17.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

