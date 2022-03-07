BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 853 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,810 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. KWB Wealth increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Matisse Capital boosted its position in Walmart by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT traded down $1.71 on Monday, reaching $141.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,321,724. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $391.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.81 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total transaction of $1,352,421.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $53,617,356.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,503,492 shares of company stock valued at $905,385,149. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.